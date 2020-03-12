Learn English online now with an energetic and qualified teacher!
Hello everyone!
I have recently posted about my in-person classes but given the current situation in Italy, I thought it would be a perfect time to start offering online classes.
A TEFL-qualified British teacher that teaches at university level, I also enjoy teaching children and teens. I will create personalised lessons for you, I can offer conversation only (lower price) or structured grammar lessons, help with presentations and business English.
All levels welcome!
General Info
Price info Depends on number of lessons and type of lesson
Email address info@eloquentialanguagesolutions.co.uk
