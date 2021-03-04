Large quite furnished apartment in the green

250sm apartment in via della Mendola on 2 floors connected by internal stairway 2 entrances 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms dining room 2 living rooms terrace of 30sm kichenette connected by dumb-waiter to the kitchen in the lower level with 2 rooms and bathroom; air conditioning, alarm, security gratings, marble and parquet floors; 3.000sm garden, porter, gardener

General Info

Price info 3.000€ included condominium excluding heating
Address Via della Mendola, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
Email address pietromarchi.alessandro@gmail.com

