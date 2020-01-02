I am looking for a serious educator girl and a lover of kids. The age of the kids in my kindergarten is about 1-3 years old.
I'm looking for an educator who has already had experience in a kindergarten.
I offer a part time contract in the morning from Monday to Friday.
Thanks
General Info
Address via A.Serpieri 7
Kindergarten teacher
via A.Serpieri 7
