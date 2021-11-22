Kindergarten Assistant Teacher

Northlands International is seeking for a vibrant and enthusiastic nursery teacher who can work and collaborate smoothly with others. At least 2 years of experience are required.

Start Date: January 2022

Please send CV, reference letters and any other relevant documents to the e-mail provided below

General Info

Address 00060 Le Rughe RM, Italia
Email address northlandsinternational@gmail.com

Kindergarten Assistant Teacher

00060 Le Rughe RM, Italia
