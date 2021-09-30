Kindergarden seeks English teacher

Bilingual kindergarten in the north of Rome (cassia-grottarossa) seeks English mothertongue teacher (or a bilingual ita-Eng) with an intermediate Italian, to work full time, 8 hrs a day, Monday to Friday.
Experience required.
