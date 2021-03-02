Kendale Primary International School
Maternity leave substitute.
Experienced, qualified English mother-tongue teacher for Year 1 (5 year olds).
April 12 - June 25 and September 1 - December 17.
info@kendale.it
06.33267608
Address via gradoli,86
