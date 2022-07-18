Hi I am available for work as a babysitter or as an English Language Teacher. I am from Ireland and live in Rome.
General Info
Price info 12 to 15 euros per hour
Address Viale Guglielmo Marconi, 28, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Email address josephinemoconnor@gmail.com
Job wanted as babysitter
