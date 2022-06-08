JCU – Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant.

The Art and Design Studio Assistant will be responsible for day-to-day practical operations at John Cabot University’s Studio Art facilities. They will be in charge of the physical condition, security and safety of the art studios and offices, will coordinate with cleaning, maintenance, and other JCU staff to make sure necessary supplies are on hand, and will ensure that the facilities and equipment are best prepared to facilitate the work of students and instructors. While the position is not a teaching position, the ideal candidate should be able to assist with technical queries from students.

The position would suit a recent graduate of Art and Design disciplines, or a person with equivalent professional experience in an art environment, with demonstrable practical skills and organizational abilities.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx.

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter detailing your experience, as well two references may be contacted to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Art and Design Studio Assistant”. Application review will commence on June 13, and the successful candidate is expected to start as early as Monday, August 29, 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

