JCU - N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for a full-time Program Coordinator for the N.U.in Italy Program. The N.U.in Italy Program, administered by the Global Experience Office (GEO) at Northeastern University in Boston, is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester and enter Northeastern University in the Spring. Students embark on an exciting start to their academic journey at John Cabot University (JCU) in Rome, which provides academic courses to participants, while N.U.in on-site staff provide on-site leadership and support services in collaboration with John Cabot University staff and Northeastern staff. The N.U.in Italy Program Coordinators live on-site when they are on-call for the entire duration of the semester, in the JCU student residences, alongside the students they manage, but sharing with other N.U.in staff.

To apply, and for a list of duties and responsibilities, refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to louise.kennedy@johncabot.edu with subject line “N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator.” All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

In accordance with L. 68/99, we actively encourage applications from candidates belonging to protected categories and individuals with disabilities for this position.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.