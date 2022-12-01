JCU Front Desk Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for a full-time Front Desk Assistant to join the Housing & Residential Life team. The ideal candidate is professional, multi-tasking, and able to provide friendly customer service to students, staff and visitors. The Front Desk Assistant will work closely with multiple departments located in the JCU Gianicolo Residence as the first point of contact in person, by phone and emails. The Assistant will also collaborate closely with the Housing & Residential Life Associate and a team of Resident Assistants to support the overall mission of the office. This is a 38hrs/week, 6-month fixed term contract.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Front Desk Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with employment to begin as early as January 2, 2023.

While we appreciate every application received, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.