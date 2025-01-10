JCU - Faculty Support Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently seeking an enthusiastic and skilled person to fill the position of Faculty Support Assistant (FSA). The role entails general support and assistance to all professors of the University, from basic clerical duties to more specific tasks involving institutional organization, academic administrative coordination, resource management, and communication assistance. The FSA is part of a larger support team and currently reports directly to the Dean of Academic Affairs, acting as one of the first points of contact for all administrative issues or concerns of the JCU Faculty that do not go directly to the Dean’s Executive Assistant. This position also liaisons with the Payroll and Business Office for general faculty HR issues. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week) position, one-year fixed term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV/resumé and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Faculty Support Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately and employment set to begin as early as January 2025.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.