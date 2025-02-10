JCU Digital Marketing and Communications Associate

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, seeks an enthusiastic and well-prepared candidate to join a dynamic team in the role of Digital Marketing and Communications Associate. The Associate will primarily support the Graduate Studies and Career Services centers, as well as Sustainability for Education Initiatives, in creating strategic content across various platforms and developing successful email marketing and social media strategies to promote graduate enrollment, retention, and career services communication for current students and alumni. Reporting directly to the Executive Director of the Center for Graduate Studies and Career Services, the Associate’s main tasks and responsibilities will include content creation and management for digital and offline platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, website, newsletters, and brochures. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in email marketing, CRM systems, social media strategy, and graphic design with Canva. Knowledge of HubSpot is a plus. This is a one-year, full-time (38 hrs./week) contract, with the possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, and to apply, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Digital Marketing and Communications Associate”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.