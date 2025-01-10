JCU - Art and Design Studio Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Art and Design Studio Assistant. The Art and Design Studio Assistant will be responsible for day-to-day practical operations at John Cabot University’s Studio Art facilities. They will oversee the physical condition, security and safety of the art studios and offices, will coordinate with cleaning, maintenance, and other JCU staff to make sure necessary supplies are on hand, and will ensure that the facilities and equipment are best prepared to facilitate the work of students and instructors. While the position is not a teaching position, the ideal candidate should be able to assist with technical queries from students. The position would suit a recent graduate of Art and Design disciplines, or a person with equivalent professional experience in an art environment, with demonstrable practical skills and organizational abilities. Workdays cover afternoons/evenings shifts, until 8:30 pm Monday through Friday. This is a 38-hour/week full-time, one-year term contract with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Art and Design Studio Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as January 7, 2025.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

In accordance with L. 68/99, we actively encourage applications from candidates belonging to protected categories and individuals with disabilities for this position.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.