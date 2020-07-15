Italian woman is looking for a job in Rome.
I studied to be a translator, the nature of my degree course has prepared me to join an international company.
It involved a great deal of independent research, requiring initiative, self-motivation and a wide range of skills.
I have experience in hospitality industry and market research I undertake a variety of tasks, including providing customer service by phone, e-mail and chat.
I speak English and German please call me 350 5180811 thank you very much indeed!
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Quaint & silent "dependance" in villa on lake Bracciano Min. stay 3 nights Queen bed or two twins + full bath with shower Sofa bed + folding crib or toddler bed Fridge +...
Ostia International School is searching for a full-time qualified, English mother tongue teacher for a mixed Nursery & Reception class starting in September 2020.
for IELTS, PROFICIENCY, CAE, FCE, PET and General English students. Tel. 3420307105; arben.ndreca@gmail.com.
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I'm available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...