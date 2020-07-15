Italian woman is looking for a job in Rome.

I studied to be a translator, the nature of my degree course has prepared me to join an international company.

It involved a great deal of independent research, requiring initiative, self-motivation and a wide range of skills.

I have experience in hospitality industry and market research I undertake a variety of tasks, including providing customer service by phone, e-mail and chat.

I speak English and German please call me 350 5180811 thank you very much indeed!