Italian-Australian Seeking Teaching Employment, Anywhere In Lazio.

Greetings From Melbourne Australia.

By Juris Sanguinis I'm Italian, born in Italy raised and educated in Australia. Relocating to Italy for work, maybe indefinite relocation I'm not sure, is on my cards. By profession I'm an E.A.L teacher. I have over seven year experience, having worked in Australia, China and South Korea. N.B My post teaching qualification is I.B recognised, enabling me to work in any learning context. I speak fluent English, Intermediate level spoken Italian, survival Korean. When can I come to Italy? It would need to be discussed. I am keen on planting roots again in Italy. Thank you for your acknowledgement. Best regards. John Cotronea