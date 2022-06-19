Italian-Australian Seeking Teaching Employment, Anywhere In Lazio.

Greetings From Melbourne Australia.

By Juris Sanguinis I'm Italian, born in Italy raised and educated in Australia. Relocating to Italy for work, maybe indefinite relocation I'm not sure, is on my cards. By profession I'm an E.A.L teacher. I have over seven year experience, having worked in Australia, China and South Korea. N.B My post teaching qualification is I.B recognised, enabling me to work in any learning context. I speak fluent English, Intermediate level spoken Italian, survival Korean. When can I come to Italy? It would need to be discussed. I am keen on planting roots again in Italy. Thank you for your acknowledgement. Best regards. John Cotronea

General Info

Email address exilededucator@outlook.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Mature English Teacher/Nanny. Weekday afternoons.
Jobs wanted

Mature English Teacher/Nanny. Weekday afternoons.

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

English and Italian mother tongue tutor
Jobs wanted

English and Italian mother tongue tutor

Mature Live in Nanny/English Teacher
Jobs wanted

Mature Live in Nanny/English Teacher

English mother tongue
Jobs wanted

English mother tongue

American seeks employee work
Jobs wanted

American seeks employee work

Seeking employment with American university (study-abroad)
Jobs wanted

Seeking employment with American university (study-abroad)

Bilingue :Collaborazioni per traduzioni, revisioni, ghostwriting
Jobs wanted

Bilingue :Collaborazioni per traduzioni, revisioni, ghostwriting

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor