Irish man looking for summer work

Hello

I am an irish male looking to come and work in Rome for the summer season and possibly beyond.

Experienced in hospitality/reception roles but will consider anything.

Anything genuine please reach out to me.

Quickest way would be contact me directly on WhatsApp

353 879916842

Cheers

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address kiwii87.cw@gmail.com



Irish man looking for summer work

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

