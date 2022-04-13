Hello
I am an irish male looking to come and work in Rome for the summer season and possibly beyond.
Experienced in hospitality/reception roles but will consider anything.
Anything genuine please reach out to me.
Quickest way would be contact me directly on WhatsApp
353 879916842
Cheers
General Info
Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address kiwii87.cw@gmail.com
View on Map
Irish man looking for summer work
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
