International School Receptionist (immediate start)
Southlands British International School is looking for a professional, dynamic and enthusiastic Receptionist to join our international team. The candidate must have an excellent level of written and spoken English as well as Italian. Part time Monday to Friday. Immediate start.
Please apply via contacting info@southlands.it
General Info
Address Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy
Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy
