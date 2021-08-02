International Kindergarten in Aprilia LT
Bilingual kindergarten in Aprilia LT (30 km from Rome) is looking for an English mothertongue teacher from September 1st, for a full time job (8 hrs a day), Monday to Friday. Please Send your Cv to: info@apriliainternationalschool.it
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
You have to be fluent in English, German, French or Spanish! Do you live in Rome and like to show the city to tourist who visit Rome? You are passionate and know how to tell a sto...
Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals.I am available for translations, editing, revisions in both English and Italian. Also French and Spanish. Fast delivery also o...
Hello, I am a professional male from the states in medical business. I would like to start photography company with NFT works. I'd like to have a photoshoot of girls in Rome aged...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...