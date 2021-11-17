The American University of Rome is looking for an HR Specialist to oversee all Human Resources functions. HR Specialist responsibilities include: preparing compensation packages, creating and maintaining company policies, generating and updating employee contracts and records. Experience with training, staff development and wellness would be an asset. To be successful in this role, candidates must have matured professional experience in recruiting and employee relations, have solid knowledge of Italian labor laws, be able to work efficiently and independently but collaboratively with the university’s leadership team. Ultimately, we seek a candidate who will maintain clear and well-functioning HR practices and procedures.

Responsibilities

Including, but not limited to:

• Daily HR administrative tasks and duties

• Forecast hiring needs and ensure recruitment process runs smoothly

• Prepare and review compensation packages

• Draft and issue Italian and American employment contracts as required

• Liaise with payroll consultants and supervise the payroll process

• Manage the relocation process, including Visa and Residence permits, for employees relocating to Rome

• Process documentation with the appropriate government authorities including Tax and Social Security Departments in Italy and the United States

• Administer all insurance programs

• Implement training and development plans

• Plan annual performance review sessions

• Update employee records with new hire information and/or changes in employment status

• Maintain organizational charts and detailed job descriptions along with salary records

• Develop and implement HR policies throughout the organization

• Support Director of Finance in preparation and monitor of budget

• Process employees’ queries and respond in a timely manner

• Coordinate employee safety, welfare and health legal obligations

• Stay up-to-date and comply with changes in labor legislation

Requirements

• Bachelor Degree, preferably in Law or Business

• Proven work experience as an HR Specialist or HR Generalist

• Solid understanding of labor legislation and payroll processes

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Italian

• Team management skills

• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to change

• Ability to work on own initiative and manage own workload effectively, whilst working closely in a team

• Professionalism in dealing with sensitive information and situations

• Detail oriented, organized and have a demonstrated ability to own projects and work streams.

• Italian working papers are essential

Salary will be commensurate with the experience in the role.

Please send your motivation letter and CV (quote re: HR/2021) in English to applications@aur.edu

Deadline for Applications: December 31, 2021

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.