HR SPECIALIST

The American University of Rome is looking for an HR Specialist to oversee all Human Resources functions. HR Specialist responsibilities include: preparing compensation packages, creating and maintaining company policies, generating and updating employee contracts and records. Experience with training, staff development and wellness would be an asset. To be successful in this role, candidates must have matured professional experience in recruiting and employee relations, have solid knowledge of Italian labor laws, be able to work efficiently and independently but collaboratively with the university’s leadership team. Ultimately, we seek a candidate who will maintain clear and well-functioning HR practices and procedures.

Responsibilities

Including, but not limited to:

• Daily HR administrative tasks and duties

• Forecast hiring needs and ensure recruitment process runs smoothly

• Prepare and review compensation packages

• Draft and issue Italian and American employment contracts as required

• Liaise with payroll consultants and supervise the payroll process

• Manage the relocation process, including Visa and Residence permits, for employees relocating to Rome

• Process documentation with the appropriate government authorities including Tax and Social Security Departments in Italy and the United States

• Administer all insurance programs

• Implement training and development plans

• Plan annual performance review sessions

• Update employee records with new hire information and/or changes in employment status

• Maintain organizational charts and detailed job descriptions along with salary records

• Develop and implement HR policies throughout the organization

• Support Director of Finance in preparation and monitor of budget

• Process employees’ queries and respond in a timely manner

• Coordinate employee safety, welfare and health legal obligations

• Stay up-to-date and comply with changes in labor legislation

Requirements

• Bachelor Degree, preferably in Law or Business

• Proven work experience as an HR Specialist or HR Generalist

• Solid understanding of labor legislation and payroll processes

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Italian

• Team management skills

• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to change

• Ability to work on own initiative and manage own workload effectively, whilst working closely in a team

• Professionalism in dealing with sensitive information and situations

• Detail oriented, organized and have a demonstrated ability to own projects and work streams.

• Italian working papers are essential

Salary will be commensurate with the experience in the role.

Please send your motivation letter and CV (quote re: HR/2021) in English to applications@aur.edu

Deadline for Applications: December 31, 2021

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75975
Previous article Full time live in/ out nanny
Next article BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR

RELATED ARTICLES

Adjunct position for Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating
Jobs vacant

Adjunct position for Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Full time live in/ out nanny
Jobs vacant

Full time live in/ out nanny

JCU – Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – Part-time Art and Design Studio Assistant

YOGA STUDIO STAFF
Jobs vacant

YOGA STUDIO STAFF

Resident Chef, Full-Time
Jobs vacant

Resident Chef, Full-Time

Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarten seeks English teacher

Qualified English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required

Dean of Academic Affairs
Jobs vacant

Dean of Academic Affairs

English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

English mother tongue or bilingual teachers needed
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue or bilingual teachers needed

Business Development Specialist/Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Specialist/Representative

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

Assistant Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Assistant Director Of Studies