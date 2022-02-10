House sitter

We will take care of your home while you are away: key-holding, water plants, take in post, look after pets, respond to alarms, welfare checks, night patrols, etc. Very competitive prices (quotes provided, no obligation).

General Info

Price info Quoted by job and scope
Address 00151 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

House sitter

00151 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76467
Previous article My favourite LP
Next article Temporary Registered Nurse

RELATED ARTICLES

Cambridge Exam Expert
Jobs wanted

Cambridge Exam Expert

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Private online tutor
Jobs wanted

Private online tutor

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor