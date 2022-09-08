Homestay Coordinator

Job Title: Homestay Coordinator Fulltime

Contract: Temporary (option to move it to a permanent position)

Location: CIEE Center Rome

CIEE

A nonprofit, non-governmental organization, CIEE is the world leader in international education and exchange. Serving over 300 U.S. College and University consortium members, CIEE operates more than thirty study centers across the globe that support study abroad programs for pre-pandemic more 6,000 students annually.

Summary of Position

The Homestay Coordinator (HC) is responsible for building and maintaining a network of dedicated host families for both college and high school students across Rome, addressing and resolving all housing issues in a timely manner, implementing and enforcing CIEE housing policies (‘Housing Policy’, ‘Homestay Policy’, and related documents), and ensuring that appropriate and quality-controlled housing placements are made according to the needs of students and expectations of CIEE. The HC matches students with host families and collaborates with CIEE staff who manage programs with a host family component. The HC is expected to ensure the success of homestays via regular check-ins. The HC also aims to maintain a positive neighborhood connection not only through a well-developed host family network but also cooperation and partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and community groups. The role is highly collaborative and involves a high level of organization, attention to detail, and conflict mediation.

CIEE is an equal opportunity institution. Persons must have proof of legal authority to work in Italy on the first day of employment and will need to submit all the necessary documentation to work with minors. The working relationship will be subject to all the Italian regulations with regards to taxes and contributions.

Please send a cover letter, curriculum vitae, professional references, to: info.Rome@ciee.org Interviews will be conducted until the position is filled.

Image Gallery
1 of 5
Homestay Coordinator - image 1
Homestay Coordinator - image 1
Homestay Coordinator - image 2
Homestay Coordinator - image 2
Homestay Coordinator - image 3
Homestay Coordinator - image 3
Homestay Coordinator - image 4
Homestay Coordinator - image 4
Homestay Coordinator - image 5
Homestay Coordinator - image 5
Homestay Coordinator - image 1
Homestay Coordinator - image 2
Homestay Coordinator - image 3
Homestay Coordinator - image 4
Homestay Coordinator - image 5
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77446
Previous article QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

RELATED ARTICLES

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

QUALIFIED MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER

Experienced English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Teachers Needed

Babysitter native english speaking
Jobs vacant

Babysitter native english speaking

Tour Coordinator - Front office
Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front office

ASSISTANT SECRETARY - RELIGIOUS CONGREGATION GENERALATE, ROME
Jobs vacant

ASSISTANT SECRETARY - RELIGIOUS CONGREGATION GENERALATE, ROME

Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY

LIVE-IN HOUSEKEEPER/Couple
Jobs vacant

LIVE-IN HOUSEKEEPER/Couple

Part-time assistant needed
Jobs vacant

Part-time assistant needed

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area
Jobs vacant

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT
Jobs vacant

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)
Jobs vacant

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher