Job Title: Homestay Coordinator Fulltime

Contract: Temporary (option to move it to a permanent position)

Location: CIEE Center Rome

CIEE

A nonprofit, non-governmental organization, CIEE is the world leader in international education and exchange. Serving over 300 U.S. College and University consortium members, CIEE operates more than thirty study centers across the globe that support study abroad programs for pre-pandemic more 6,000 students annually.

Summary of Position

The Homestay Coordinator (HC) is responsible for building and maintaining a network of dedicated host families for both college and high school students across Rome, addressing and resolving all housing issues in a timely manner, implementing and enforcing CIEE housing policies (‘Housing Policy’, ‘Homestay Policy’, and related documents), and ensuring that appropriate and quality-controlled housing placements are made according to the needs of students and expectations of CIEE. The HC matches students with host families and collaborates with CIEE staff who manage programs with a host family component. The HC is expected to ensure the success of homestays via regular check-ins. The HC also aims to maintain a positive neighborhood connection not only through a well-developed host family network but also cooperation and partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and community groups. The role is highly collaborative and involves a high level of organization, attention to detail, and conflict mediation.

CIEE is an equal opportunity institution. Persons must have proof of legal authority to work in Italy on the first day of employment and will need to submit all the necessary documentation to work with minors. The working relationship will be subject to all the Italian regulations with regards to taxes and contributions.

Please send a cover letter, curriculum vitae, professional references, to: info.Rome@ciee.org Interviews will be conducted until the position is filled.