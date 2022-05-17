Holiday Rental Agency Back Office Representative

WonderWhereToStay is all about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests in Rome and beyond. We stand for excellent customer service and a professional approach with great emphasis on offering first-hand assistance to our international client base.

For our office in the center of Rome, we are currently looking for a creative, proactive, and well-organized Back Office Representative.

We are looking for those who want to join a tight-knit team that always strives for excellence and for growing together.

We are looking for you who:

- Bilingual Italian/English, any further languages are a plus

- Excellent skills in content editing

- Ideally, have some previous experience from working in tourism in Italy and/or abroad

- Are communicative, service-oriented, and with a hands-on mentality in any situation

- Have a good knowledge of MS Office, Excel, and Outlook.

What we offer:

- A fast-paced working environment with contact with clients from the whole world

- A variety of challenging tasks within our back-office administration and customer service

- A stable full/part-time position in an ideal location in Rome’s historical center.

Selection is ongoing.

We look forward to meeting you!

Address Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address jobs@wonderwheretostay.com

Holiday Rental Agency Back Office Representative

Via Giulia, 58, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

