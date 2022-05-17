Holiday Rental Agency Back Office Representative
WonderWhereToStay is all about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests in Rome and beyond. We stand for excellent customer service and a professional approach with great emphasis on offering first-hand assistance to our international client base.
For our office in the center of Rome, we are currently looking for a creative, proactive, and well-organized Back Office Representative.
We are looking for those who want to join a tight-knit team that always strives for excellence and for growing together.
We are looking for you who:
- Bilingual Italian/English, any further languages are a plus
- Excellent skills in content editing
- Ideally, have some previous experience from working in tourism in Italy and/or abroad
- Are communicative, service-oriented, and with a hands-on mentality in any situation
- Have a good knowledge of MS Office, Excel, and Outlook.
What we offer:
- A fast-paced working environment with contact with clients from the whole world
- A variety of challenging tasks within our back-office administration and customer service
- A stable full/part-time position in an ideal location in Rome’s historical center.
Selection is ongoing.
We look forward to meeting you!
