Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
in mansion of seventh century furnished apartment 2 bedromms 2 bathrooms livingroom with kitchen corner completely restored air conditioning
General Info
Price info 1.800€ including condominium
Address Piazza del Paradiso, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address pietromarchi.alessandro@gmail.com
View on Map
Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
Piazza del Paradiso, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Apartment renting for short and long period
In the heart of Trastevere, excatly in San Egidio square, a luxury apartment renting. It's on the first floor, with a big and bright living room with a sofa-bed, kitchen, one be...
ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
ESTABLISHED LANGUAGE SCHOOL in Rome seeks motivated mother tongue EFL teachers for children and adults for immediate start. Guaranteed hours available. Teaching certificate and va...
Ostia International Schoo is looking for a full time, mother tongue English primary school teacher to start work in early September ( B.Ed.,PGCE or equivalent qualification require...
Kendale Primary International School
Maternity leave substitute. Experienced, qualified English mother-tongue teacher for Year 1 (5 year olds). April 12 - June 25 and September 1 - December 17. info@kendale.it 06....