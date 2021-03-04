Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori

in mansion of seventh century furnished apartment 2 bedromms 2 bathrooms livingroom with kitchen corner completely restored air conditioning

General Info

Price info 1.800€ including condominium
Address Piazza del Paradiso, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address pietromarchi.alessandro@gmail.com

View on Map

Piazza del Paradiso, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
73980
