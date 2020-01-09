Fundraising Officer Full Time

Solidarity Projects Italy ONLUS is seeking to recruit a Fundraising Officer with basic knowledge in Grant Writing and Reporting, organization of events and digital fundraising, IT and social media, with a good knowledge of both written and spoken English and Italian, able to work with Excel, Word and Publisher. Excellent organisational skills, flexibility and attention to details are required.

The Fundraising Officer reports to the Director of Fundraising.

The job position is in Rome, with the possibility of short travels when needed, to visit donors in EU, and/or visit projects locations in South Sudan.

Contract and Salary: Full-time (40hrs/week), 2° level CCNL Servizi e Terziario, starting with a temporary contract of 6 months, with possibility to extend to a permanent contract.

Please email CV & cover letter to fundraisingoffice.solidarity@gmail.com by February 16th.

For other details, please consult our https://www.solidarityssudan.org/12524/