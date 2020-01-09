Fundraising Officer Full Time

Solidarity Projects Italy ONLUS is seeking to recruit a Fundraising Officer with basic knowledge in Grant Writing and Reporting, organization of events and digital fundraising, IT and social media, with a good knowledge of both written and spoken English and Italian, able to work with Excel, Word and Publisher. Excellent organisational skills, flexibility and attention to details are required.

The Fundraising Officer reports to the Director of Fundraising.

The job position is in Rome, with the possibility of short travels when needed, to visit donors in EU, and/or visit projects locations in South Sudan.

Contract and Salary: Full-time (40hrs/week), 2° level CCNL Servizi e Terziario, starting with a temporary contract of 6 months, with possibility to extend to a permanent contract.

Please email CV & cover letter to fundraisingoffice.solidarity@gmail.com by February 16th.

For other details, please consult our https://www.solidarityssudan.org/12524/

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69071
Previous article Account Manager for Tour Operator

RELATED ARTICLES

Account Manager for Tour Operator
Jobs vacant

Account Manager for Tour Operator

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Front desk officer and activities coordinator
Jobs vacant

Front desk officer and activities coordinator

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome
Jobs vacant

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers

Tour coordinators immediate start
Jobs vacant

Tour coordinators immediate start

Kindergarten teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarten teacher

Mother tongue English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers needed

Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter
Jobs vacant

Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter

Videographer and Editor Needed!
Jobs vacant

Videographer and Editor Needed!

Assistant Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Assistant Director Of Studies

Qualified English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
Jobs vacant

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher

Early Years English teacher
Jobs vacant

Early Years English teacher