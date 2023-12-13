17.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Full time Office Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cornell in Rome is searching for a full-time Office Assistant. Job description and how to apply at this link: https://cornell.box.com/s/80uryq1i35rmmzm562zw3rj9pclm7cds

