Front Desk

I worked in several hotels like Hyatt, Marriot, The Albion in Miami Beach. I have a lot of experience.
I speak english, portuguese, italian and Spanish.
I’m from Argentina, Buenos Aires
I’m also Italian
I worked also in San Telmo at the Ribera Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires
I have a store so I’m a natural seller, in the store we sell everithing from IPhone, Max, Ray Ban, clothes.
Im also great working with a team I’m really easy to go and willing to work hard.
