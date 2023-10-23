24.8 C
Mon, 23 October 2023
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Front Desk

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I worked in several hotels like Hyatt, Marriot, The Albion in Miami Beach. I have a lot of experience.

I speak english, portuguese, italian and Spanish.

I’m from Argentina, Buenos Aires

I’m also Italian

I worked also in San Telmo at the Ribera Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires

I have a store so I’m a natural seller, in the store we sell everithing from IPhone, Max, Ray Ban, clothes.

Im also great working with a team I’m really easy to go and willing to work hard.

General Info

Price info 2000 €
Address Via Aurelia, 325, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Front Desk

Via Aurelia, 325, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

