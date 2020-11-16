Flat in Coloseum

Nice, fully-furnished 40mqflat. 2min from Coloseum. Kitchen, bedroom, bathroom. Close to Fao. Metro A , B. For 2pers.WI-FI.

General Info

Price info €1000 all included
Address Via Labicana, 45, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address maddalenarecino@gmail.com
Flat in Coloseum - image 1
Flat in Coloseum - image 2
Flat in Coloseum - image 3
Flat in Coloseum - image 4
Flat in Coloseum - image 5
Flat in Coloseum - image 6
Flat in Coloseum - image 7
Flat in Coloseum - image 8
Flat in Coloseum - image 9
