Flaminio - Bright 3-bedroom flat

Flamino - Viale Tiziano - We have a very bright and spacious apartment of approximately 140m2 renting close to the Auditorium Parco della Musica. It is on the 4th floor of an elegant building with concierge service. The building is unique in that it is listed in archetectual historical books. It is made up of long foyer, double living room with two very large windows (no buildings in front of this building - only the Flaminio Stadium!), 2 large bedrooms, 1 single bedroom, 2 bathrooms (one with shower and one with tub, both with windows), furnished kitchen. It has many built-in wardrobes and book shelves. The living room and bedroom floors are in parquet while the rest is tile. There is a balcony off one of the bedrooms. The location is strategic as it's on the tram line which takes you to Piazzale Flaminio where you can pick up the metro line A and to Villa Borghese, Rome's 2nd largest park. Taking the tram the opposite way takes you to Ponte Milvio. The rent includes a cellar and box for one car. Monthly rent: €1900 + €230 condo and centralized heating. Possibility to add air conditioning upon request. Available: Immediately. References required. 3+2 lease in individual's name to opt for the cedolare secca tax regime. For more inforation and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com . Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate