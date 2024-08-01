We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Finance and Operations Manager to join our team. This pivotal role involves overseeing the financial and administrative management of the school, ensuring short and long term financial stability, efficient operations, and contributing to our strategic direction.
Please contact recruitment@marymountrome.com for further information and to obtain the Recruitment Form.
Finance and Operations Manager at Marymount International School Rome
Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
