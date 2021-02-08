Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babuiono - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Popolo. This remodeled penthouse is situated at the 3rd and top floor of a building WITHOUT ELEVATOR/LIFT! But, there are ONLY 50 steps!! All of the supermarkets downtown make home deliveries now, so it's not a big deal!! The county of Rome has just decided to make this street a PEDESTRIAN street, so you won't be bothered with the smog or noise from cars! The penthouse is made up of a small foyer, double living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms , bathroom and terrace. The terrace on this level is perfect for entertaining guests for lunch and dinner. There is a loft on the secondo floor which overlooks the living room, another bathroom with shower, hallway with storage space and access to the second terrace up another 10 steps. From here, an aperative at sunset is absolutely fabulous where you have an incredible view of Rome's rooftops! The entire apartment has wooden-beamed ceilings (in every room) and a very special terra cotta flooring. The heating is independent. It reallly is a SPECIAL AND UNIQUE apartment. Monthly rent: € 3,000 - Available: endo of February. Renting to individuals with references. For more information and to schedule a visit, please contact Bonnie (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate 3474009753 (Telegram). Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied