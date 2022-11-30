Extremely bright 2-bedroom flat on top floor with amazing view of Villa Adda

Via Adda - We have an super bright flat with an absolutely stunning view of Villa Adda! It is on the 5th and top floor of a residential building with concierge service. The building is just steps away from Villa Borghese, Rome's 2nd largest park and the tram and bus stops taking you to the metro stations. It is only 3 blocks away from an incredible market. The flat is approximately 150m2 and is made up of a very large foyer, living room and dining room overlooking Villa Adda, 2 bedrooms both with breathtaking views of Villa Adda, eat-in kitchen (bar stools) with closed balcony (veranda) and 2 bathrooms (one with shower and one with tub). The flat has very high and decorative ceilings and unique and original tiled floors. The master bedroom has a parquet flooring. There is A/C in each room. The heating is centralized while there is a gas boiler for the production of hot water in the kitchen and bathrooms. The flat is available immediately. New household appliances being installed. All of the windows will be replaced with double-glazed windows due to arrive in February 2023. Renting for €3000 (non negotiable) to reputable clients, expats and diplomats welcomed. Condominium: €230 monthly. 6 bills during the winter months sent out for the centralized heating. Contract in individual's name, cedolare secca. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +39347400975 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

