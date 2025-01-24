Experienced Nanny - weekends only

Greetings. I'm Daniela, 48 years old, Italian, fluent in English. I'm looking for a job as a nanny/baby-sitter, weekends only.

I have twenty years of experience and infinite patience. I have worked with kids of any age, from newborns to teenagers. I also can manage children with behavioral problems, ADHD, and anger issues.

- I do not have a driving license.

For more info: danieladani2808@gmail.com

Thank You, have a nice day. :)