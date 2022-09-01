Experienced mother tongue English teacher for nursery school

Seeking experienced mother tongue English teacher for bilingual nursery school (ages 5/6). Timetable to be agreed. Phone 3894662927 for information/interview.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77402
Previous article Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour - Available

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome

English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teachers

English mother tongue teachers wanted!
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teachers wanted!

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist
Jobs vacant

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist

JCU - Accounts Receivable Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU - Accounts Receivable Assistant

Primary Teachers in Anagni
Jobs vacant

Primary Teachers in Anagni

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Hospitality Agent
Jobs vacant

Hospitality Agent

Seeking an experienced English Language teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking an experienced English Language teacher

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Native English Speaker
Jobs vacant

Native English Speaker