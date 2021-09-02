EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time bilingual English/ Italian speaking teacher for Middle and High school Cambridge Science classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must have previous experience with Cambridge Secondary and IGCSE preparation and be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
Address Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
