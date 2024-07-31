EUR SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED EARLY YEAR TEACHER AND PRIMARY SCIENCE TEACHER

Large, prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks English
mother-tongue teacher for our preschool program for the 2024-2025 school year. (21 hours weekly)
We are also looking for dynamic staff members to join our primary school team teaching 1) Primary Science (24 hours weekly), 2) English mothertongue after-school teacher.
Candidates must have CELTA or TOEFL certification, experience teaching, with valid permesso di soggiorno and the right to be employed in Italy, and excellent organizational and planning skills. All applicants
should send a letter of presentation and your CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com
