Eur School Seeking Preschool English Teacher for Immediate Start

Prestigious Catholic school in Rome seeks a part-time CELTA-qualified English teacher for its preschool program from April to June 28. This position could lead to a longer-term position for the academic year 2024-2025. Candidates should be mother-tongue, have teaching experience, be authorized to work in Italy, and have excellent organizational skills. Please send your CV and a letter of introduction to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com to apply.
