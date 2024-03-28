17.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Eur School Seeking Preschool English Teacher for Immediate Start

By: Wanted in Rome

Prestigious Catholic school in Rome seeks a part-time CELTA-qualified English teacher for its preschool program from April to June 28. This position could lead to a longer-term position for the academic year 2024-2025. Candidates should be mother-tongue, have teaching experience, be authorized to work in Italy, and have excellent organizational skills. Please send your CV and a letter of introduction to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com to apply.

