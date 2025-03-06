11.1 C
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

ESL Teachers - Wall Street English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Wall Street English is looking for ESL Teachers for our schools in Rome. We are Wall Street English, the premier provider of English language instruction for individuals and corporate clients around the world. Our innovative blended learning method integrates the best of proven learning approaches to provide the most effective English language instruction available for adults. For more information please look at: www.wallstreetenglish.com and www.wallstreet.it

WSE Teacher Profile

· Hold appropriate professional qualification (CELTA or equivalent TEFL certificate)

· Have at least a Bachelor’s Degree

· Native level or bilingual speaker of English

· Be dynamic and have the ability to inspire

· Be interested in our students and care about their progress

· Participate and contribute to a harmonious work environment that encourages cooperation and team work

· Available daytimes, evenings and Saturdays

General Info

Email address thancock@wallstreet.it
Temple ASAP
