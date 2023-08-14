English External Service School looking for ESL teachers C2 level or higher for preschool morning sessions and afternoon courses in Eur and Ostia. Knowledge on Reggio Approach is a plus. CV to info@playwithgaby.it
ESL Teachers
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
