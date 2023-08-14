23 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Banner H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. ESL Teachers
Classifieds Jobs vacant

ESL Teachers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English External Service School looking for ESL teachers C2 level or higher for preschool morning sessions and afternoon courses in Eur and Ostia. Knowledge on Reggio Approach is a plus. CV to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

ESL Teachers

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Previous article Social Media Manager
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Aur 724x450
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 320 x 480 ENG

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Social Media Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Business Development Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Open Positions in Rome, Italy for walking Tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Biology Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Computing Curriculum Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking nanny in San Giovanni area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -