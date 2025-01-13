FONDAZIONE GOLD MILLENNIUM—GLOBAL LANGUAGES&CULTURE IS LOOKING FOR ESL TEACHERS AND ESL ASSISTANT TEACHERS FOR AFTERNOON COURSES (17.00-19.00)
LOCATION: OSTIA/OSTIA ANTICA (ROME).
English level must be C2, bilingual, native or near native. Please send CV to meg.playwithgaby@gmail.com
ESL TEACHERS
Via degli Aldobrandeschi, Roma RM, Italy
