7.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 13 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. ESL TEACHERS
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

ESL TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

FONDAZIONE GOLD MILLENNIUM—GLOBAL LANGUAGES&CULTURE IS LOOKING FOR ESL TEACHERS AND ESL ASSISTANT TEACHERS FOR AFTERNOON COURSES (17.00-19.00)

LOCATION: OSTIA/OSTIA ANTICA (ROME).

English level must be C2, bilingual, native or near native. Please send CV to meg.playwithgaby@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 25€ per session
Address Via degli Aldobrandeschi, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

ESL TEACHERS

Via degli Aldobrandeschi, Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - Faculty Support Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - Art and Design Studio Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - Career Counselor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - CRM Analyst

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Communications Consultant - ICCROM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Mother tongue teachers wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -