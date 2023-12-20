13.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 20 December 2023
Italy's news in English
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE TEACHER (C2 and up) FOR 9 HOURS IN PRESCHOOL AND 2 AFTERNOON COURSES IN X MUNICIPIO AREAS OF ROME. PLEASE APPLY ONLY IF LIVING THE AREA OR ABLE TO COMMUTE. Send CV to INFO@PLAYWITHGABY.IT

