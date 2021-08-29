English Tutor

I am a mother tongue English tutor from London living in trastevere. I have experience teaching in schools, online and private lessons. I also speak Italian. I am patient friendly and can adapt my tuition to meet your style.

I am offering private lessons and conversational practice in the centre of Rome.

Please contact for more information:

Whatsapp:+447387079322

Email: fcamilleri31@gmail.com

Address Trastevere, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
