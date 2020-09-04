Experienced, professional m/t English teacher/tutor. Over 12 years of experience teaching to students of all levels in Rome. Specialist in Cambridge exam preparation: PET, KET, FCE, IELTS,CAE, CPE. Conversation lessons on a wide range of topics, specialised lessons for beginners. Online lessons - or face to face - with all care taken - masks and social distance respected. Reasonable rates, lessons on a weekly basis, or lesson packages available for 1, 2 or 3 months. Please call Jo on 389 121 4102.
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English Teacher/Tutor
Via dei Cavalleggeri, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Lessons with native speaker from England
English and Italian assistance
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Physics, Maths , Latin