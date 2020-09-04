English Teacher/Tutor

Experienced, professional m/t English teacher/tutor. Over 12 years of experience teaching to students of all levels in Rome. Specialist in Cambridge exam preparation: PET, KET, FCE, IELTS,CAE, CPE. Conversation lessons on a wide range of topics, specialised lessons for beginners. Online lessons - or face to face - with all care taken - masks and social distance respected. Reasonable rates, lessons on a weekly basis, or lesson packages available for 1, 2 or 3 months. Please call Jo on 389 121 4102.

General Info

Price info Hourly rate euro 25. Discount applied for pre paid lesson packages.
Address Via dei Cavalleggeri, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

English Teacher/Tutor

Via dei Cavalleggeri, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71774
Previous article Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment
Next article Nanny/Babysitter

RELATED ARTICLES

Nanny/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Nanny/Babysitter

English Lessons with native speaker from England
Jobs wanted

English Lessons with native speaker from England

English and Italian assistance
Jobs wanted

English and Italian assistance

American woman seeking employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking employment in Rome

American English Mother Tongue
Jobs wanted

American English Mother Tongue

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Experienced EFL Teacher
Jobs wanted

Experienced EFL Teacher

Italian Language Teacher
Jobs wanted

Italian Language Teacher

Secrétaire Interprète Traductrice trilingue
Jobs wanted

Secrétaire Interprète Traductrice trilingue

Secretary, Translator
Jobs wanted

Secretary, Translator

HIGH-LEVEL SECRETARY
Jobs wanted

HIGH-LEVEL SECRETARY

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance