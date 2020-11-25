English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School

Benedetto XV International School, located in Grottaferrata, is seeking dynamic and enthusiastic English mothertongue Teachers. Candidates should be highly motivated, passionate about teaching to students in early years, primary and middle school. The ability to inspire and motivate students is essential.

Candidates for the middle school should be in possession of a university degree in a related subject and an appropriate teaching qualification.

They should also have had recent, demonstrable experience in teaching.

A good knowledge of UK National Curriculum is also requested.

Please submit your Resume or CV to jobs@benedettoxv.com

