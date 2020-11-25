English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School
Benedetto XV International School, located in Grottaferrata, is seeking dynamic and enthusiastic English mothertongue Teachers. Candidates should be highly motivated, passionate about teaching to students in early years, primary and middle school. The ability to inspire and motivate students is essential.
Candidates for the middle school should be in possession of a university degree in a related subject and an appropriate teaching qualification.
They should also have had recent, demonstrable experience in teaching.
A good knowledge of UK National Curriculum is also requested.
Please submit your Resume or CV to jobs@benedettoxv.com
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School
via del Grottino snc, Grottaferrata
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!