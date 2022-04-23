English teacher/babysitter

hello, i am looking for part time job with regular contract as a english teacher or babysitter for children age group 4-10 years old, not autunumita, i have one year of experience as an english teacher in kindergarten , if there are vacancies available, do not hesitate to contact, time wasters and spam do not disturb. I live near pigneto, thank you and have a nice day

General Info

Price info 11
Address rome

