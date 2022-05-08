CELTA Qualified and experienced bilingual English Teacher online only. Conversation, beginner to advance levels. Preparation for Cambridge exams such as FCE, Flyers, IELTS, IGCSE, etc. https://www.impartenglish.it/ Tel. 3387165125 (WhatsApp only)
General Info
Price info 20
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
Youtube Video
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Rome, Parioli: in elegant Parioli area, 10 mins walk to LUISS University, 15 mins-walk to Villa Borghese, 20 mins bike to Spanish Steps, 2 mins walk to bus stop, sunny apt, 4th flo...
Translations from English / French.
high profile italian translator, translations into italian, proofreading, italian lessons 3480744567 antonella. universityorbusinesstranslations@hotmail.com
Prati district, face vatican museums, book for appointment, francesca, mask required 3337441093
massages(serious)on appointment),studio (close vatican museums)/hotel (city center) 3337441093 mask required