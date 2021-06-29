Hello Everyone I am an english speaking Filipina who is in search for a job. I am not looking anything specific since my experience varies. But just a brief overview my experience includes working in the Hotel in the F&B as kitchen personel and in Cleaning department. I also works with kids as english tutor and babysitter. I am looking forward for some good opportunities.
General Info
Price info 10 per hour
Email address jayannemarie21@gmail.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Hello Everyone I am an english speaking Filipina who is in search for a job. I am not looking anything specific since my experience varies. But just a brief overview my experienc...
Online English Tutor, British mother tongue. I can help with conversation and grammar. For more information contact Jessica : jska05@outlook.com
Soccer european, ma la coppa chi la pia? sernicolimarco@gmail.com
Rome's English-speakinjg chamber choir is performing a programme of English Church music at All Saints' church on July 4th at 17.00. Entrance is free but Covid regulations require...