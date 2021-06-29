English Speaking Filipina

Hello Everyone I am an english speaking Filipina who is in search for a job. I am not looking anything specific since my experience varies. But just a brief overview my experience includes working in the Hotel in the F&B as kitchen personel and in Cleaning department. I also works with kids as english tutor and babysitter. I am looking forward for some good opportunities.

General Info

Price info 10 per hour
Email address jayannemarie21@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
