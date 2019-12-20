English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher

In an exciting franchise venture - Top Hat Stage School UK and St Georges International School Rome are looking for professionals to teach in a Weekend Stage School for children aged 3 to 17.

About -

Term time only on Saturday (09:00 - 12:00) morning stage school for children aged 3 to 17

Currently only open to students of St George's International School

The programme will run from 7th March until 20th June 2020

Roles -

a Top Hat Drama Academy Coordinator to oversee the general running (from an operational perspective) of the academy activities (this person would also be required to teach one of the disciplines);

a Drama Teacher

a Dance Teacher (Must be able to tap dance)

a Singing Teacher

a performing Arts Teacher for the younger students (aged 4/5 years - 2 hour session only)

Applicant -

Must be fluent in English or English mother tongue

Must be able to commit for the duration of the programme

Able to demonstrate and provide professional prerequisites

Able to provide appropriate references

Able to meet the requirements of the St Georges School Safer Recruitment Policy

Interview -

Two stage process, interviews will take place at St Georges International School - La Storta Campus

Interviews will take place at the end of January

If you are interested an available please contact the team with your CV and short cover letter stating, who you are and your relevant experience: rome@tophatstageschool.co.uk

Deadline 17th January 2020 @ 17:00 GMT +1

