English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids

Good day , I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with ( Part time with regular Contract ) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live near pigneto area, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!

General Info

Price info 9
Address rome

rome
