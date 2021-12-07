English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids
Good day , I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with ( Part time with regular Contract ) I have one year experience as English kindergarten teacher in asilo Nido and babysitter as well! Do not hesitate to contact me directly, if any vacancies available! I live near pigneto area, (non autonumita)Have a nice day!
General Info
Price info 9
Address rome
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids
rome
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mother tongue english man gives lessons to adults and children
2 White Roll Arm Chairs - €50 each
2 white roll arm chairs for sale .
The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in Rome. The ideal candidate should be available to teach both online and in...
6 brand new dining chairs -miniforms Tube Chair, €50 each (black wood)
6 brand new dining chairs from miniforms for sale (Tube Chair) in black wood. _€50 each (originally €350 each) https://www.miniforms.com/prodotti/2_sedie/9_tube-chair/