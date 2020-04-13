We are seeking mother tongue English teachers with experience and highly- motivated to teach YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications to children as well as adults , days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules and reliable job opportunity. Applicants should be child- friendly, knowledgeable, competent and reliable. Academic skills to teach IELTS and BEC are required too. Basic Italian is needed for beginner students. For details please email CV to: pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English school
Viale dei Parioli, 28, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start