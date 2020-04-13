English school

We are seeking mother tongue English teachers with experience and highly- motivated to teach YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications to children as well as adults , days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules and reliable job opportunity. Applicants should be child- friendly, knowledgeable, competent and reliable. Academic skills to teach IELTS and BEC are required too. Basic Italian is needed for beginner students. For details please email CV to: pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it

General Info

Address Viale dei Parioli, 28, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

English school

Viale dei Parioli, 28, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
