English school

We are seeking mother tongue English teachers with experience and highly- motivated to teach YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications to children as well as adults , days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules and reliable job opportunity. Applicants should be child- friendly, knowledgeable, competent and reliable. Academic skills to teach IELTS and BEC are required too. Basic Italian is needed for beginner students. For details please email CV to: pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it