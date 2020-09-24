English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Experienced, thorough and reliable mother tongue English proofreader/editor. 30 years of advertising experience in the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors + 5 1/2 years ESL teaching experience here in Rome. Recent projects include: consumer websites, CVs, advertising copy, editing of translations, and academic articles in the law arena. Edited the English translation of a recently published university-level textbook on Constitutionalism by an experienced law professor and a Ph.D student thesis on labor law.

General Info

Price info Charge by the hour or word. Rates depend on timing and content.
Address Viale Tiziano, 5

View on Map

English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Viale Tiziano, 5

RELATED ARTICLES

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Creative freelancer
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer

Insegnate d'inglese
Jobs wanted

Insegnate d'inglese

Certified English Teacher Available for Online or Safe In-person Lessons
Jobs wanted

Certified English Teacher Available for Online or Safe In-person Lessons

Professional photographer in Rome
Jobs wanted

Professional photographer in Rome

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

English and Italian lessons
Jobs wanted

English and Italian lessons

English Lessons!
Jobs wanted

English Lessons!

English Lessons!
Jobs wanted

English Lessons!

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking full or part time employment in Rome.

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny
Jobs wanted

English Primary School Teacher / Nanny

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.
Jobs wanted

I am looking for for a Full time job in Rome.

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday